López Obrador criticized the UN Covax mechanism: “A painful and resounding failure”

AMLO criticized the UN’s Covax mechanism (Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

During his participation as president of Mexico in the assembly of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), Andrés Manuel López Obrador noted that the Covax mechanism, created to ensure equitable access for countries to the COVID-19 vaccine, was a resounding and painful failure.

From the headquarters of the international organization, the Tabasco pointed out that while private pharmaceutical companies have sold 94% of the antigens, the UN, through Covax, has only distributed the 6 percent.

The president pointed out that while private pharmaceutical companies have sold 94% of antigens, the United Nations, through Covax, has only distributed 6% (Photo: Europa Press)

“While the private pharmaceutical companies have sold the 94% of vaccines (against COVID-19), the UN COVAX mechanism has barely distributed 6%, a painful and resounding failure. This simple fact should lead us to admit the obvious, in today’s world, generosity, the common sense, are being displaced by selfishness and private ambition, the spirit of cooperation loses ground in the face of profit, ”said the Head of State.

President López Obrador urged the United Nations to wake up from its “lethargy” and get out of the “routine” of formalism (Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

Thus, as he had promised in a morning press conference, López Obrador stated that the main obstacle to the exercise of the right to security is the corruption, opulence and frivolity as life forms of the elites. “It is corruption that courts punish those who do not have a way to prove their innocence,” said the president.

“It would be hypocritical to ignore that the main problem on the planet is corruption in all its dimensionsIt would be foolish to ignore that corruption is the main cause of poverty, frustration, violence, migration and serious social conflicts ”, he stated.

In this sense, he urged the United Nations to awakening from their “lethargy” and get out of the “routine” of formalism. In addition, he asked the body to fight corruption with more determination, depth, protagonism and leadership.

“Never in the history of this organization has anything really substantial been done to benefit the poor, but it is never too late to do justice. Today is the time to act against marginalization, addressing the causes and not just the consequences “

The Mexican president trusted that no member country of the UN Security Council will oppose his proposal (Photo: SRE)

He added that in the coming days, the Mexican representation at the UN will propose to the General Assembly a “World Plan of Fraternity and Welfare” to guarantee the right to “a decent life” to 750 million people who survive on less than $ 2 a day.

The foregoing, he indicated, can be financed by charging a annual voluntary contribution of 4% of their fortunes at 1000 richest people on the planet; a similar contribution from the 1000 private corporations important for their value in the world market and a cooperation ofl 0.2% of the GDP of each of the G20 member countries.

Mexico proposed a “World Plan for Fraternity and Well-being” at the UN (Photo: Twitter @ m_ebrard)

If the above is fulfilled, said the Mexican president, the fund would have a budget of 1 billion dollars. “The resources of this fund must reach the beneficiaries directly, without any intermediation, because when funds are given supposedly to help the poor, to Civil Society Organizations, in many cases, that money remains in bureaucratic apparatus, in paying for luxury offices, in keeping advisers or it deviates and ends up not reaching the beneficiaries ”.

On the other hand, he invited International Monetary Fund (IMF) and world Bank (BM) to collaborate on your project.

“I do not believe that any of the members of this Security Council oppose our proposal, since this does not refer to nuclear weapons, military invasions or puts the security of any State at riskOn the contrary, it seeks to build stability and peace through solidarity with those who most need our support, ”López Obrador said at the UN.

