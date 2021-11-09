Lizzo wears daring outfit at Cardi B’s birthday party

Lizzo was one of the lucky few who were invited to the party for the 29th birthday of Cardi B held on Sunday, October 11 and as such was presented to the star-studded event with a daring outfit that stood out for its transparencies.

Before the event, the rapper tweeted the dress requirements for her big birthday party: “Yes, it’s true! The dress code is dancehall! Bring out your best Caribbean and dancehall style! ”. Then, he explained the theme with an Instagram post inspired by dancehall fashion with the phrase: “See you tomorrow in Dancehall Queens The dancehall of the old school and the new school are ready to skin!”

The rapper surprised her fans by showing up without underwear at Cardi B.

And the interpreter of ‘Juice’ did exactly that, she appeared at the spectacular party in a sparkly sheer mesh dress designed by Jason Rembert of the Aliétte brand and some silver Jimmy Choo heels that disappeared as the night wore on.

Compared to Rihanna for this reason

The rapper’s daring outfit was compared to one Rihanna wore in the past.

The singer, who recently faced backlash for posing with Chris Brown, completed her striking look with soft pink nails, a side ponytail, and butterfly barrettes. The fans made comparisons to Rihanna’s Swarovski crystal dress, which she used at the CDFA Fashion Awards in 2014.

Cardi B and Lizzo, together in ‘Rumors’

LizzoThe 33-year-old posted multiple images of her on his Instagram and Twitter pages. Notably Cardi B’s party invitation is no surprise, as the two recently worked together on the single ‘Rumors’.

According to information published a couple of weeks ago by the magazine Billboard, same as The Truth News bring for you, the song reached No. 1 and No. 4 spots on the Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs and Billboard Hot 100 charts respectively.

Photographs: Social Networks