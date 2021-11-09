Like a teenager! This is how Cardi B reacted when she met Robert Pattinson | Films

Liliana carmona

The rapper shared the moment on her Twitter account

It was in 2008 when it was released ‘Twilight’ and many people, including Cardi B, They haven’t been able to get over their crush on Edward Cullen or Jacob Black.

The interpreter of ‘WAP’, ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘Up’ fulfilled her dream and had the opportunity to meet Pattinson, And her reaction was quite a fangirl!

Through his official Twitter account, Cardi B shared a video that only lasts 5 seconds, but you can see the moment when he is in a meeting in an exclusive place in Beverly Hills, attended by other celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Pattinson appears next to him.

“Look who I met the other day. I feel like a teenager!, wrote to accompany his clip that already has almost 7 million views.

Cardi B and her friendship with Penn Badgley

As if that were not enough his meeting with Robert Pattinson, the rapper recently became a trend after Penn badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg in the series ‘You’, will talk about her during the promotion of the new season of the Netflix series.

“Oh my gosh, he knows me! Yoooo, I’m like a famous celebrity, ”she wrote on the famous social network.