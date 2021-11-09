Less respiratory distress and more fitness with lung exercise

Physical activity is not only beneficial for patients with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). People with bronchial asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, or lung cancer may also benefit from special exercises.

However, some tend to avoid physical activity for fear of breathing difficulties. But avoiding exercise is just the wrong approach.

And this is because the lack of respiratory capacity of COPD patients is not only due to the restricted function of the chronically obstructed lung, but also to the fact that the body does not have sufficient training.

In this way, everyday activities like shopping or walking to coffee may well prevent choking. And, so that this does not occur, there are also pulmonary exercises, which have different facets.

“The important thing is to be guided initially by professionals individually,” says lung specialist Professor Heinrich Worth, chairman of the Lung Exercise Task Force.

The goal of this special training is to improve muscle, ligament, and joint coordination. Among other aspects, the adaptation of breathing to physical effort is practiced.

“For example, you learn how to breathe when you climb stairs or carry weight,” explains Worth. In addition, the objective is to maintain the strength and mobility of the thorax, so that the patient can spout better.

“The focus is on physical strengthening,” says Professor Adrian Gillissen, head of the Department of Internal Medicine and Pulmonology at Ermstalklinik Bad Urach, near Reutlingen.

Keep in mind that group lung exercise training, which is done in many places, is tailored to the respective difficulty of the participant’s disease and lasts between 60 and 90 minutes.

Group training begins with a training phase and then strength, endurance, and coordination are exercised. Also, some instructors offer complementary breathing and relaxation techniques. However, these cannot completely replace physical therapist exercises.

Lung exercise groups usually meet once a week. “Patients can also practice at home if their health permits and they feel like doing it,” says Gillissen, vice president of the German Lung Foundation.

The important thing, he says, is continuity. “It’s not about always getting new peak performances, it’s about exercising your body regularly,” says Worth. Frequently, more motivation is achieved in a group than individually.

In addition, the instructor can help if problems suddenly arise, something that would not be possible at home.

Gillissen points out that even relatively little daily physical activity can be a huge health gain for patients with lung conditions, if done on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, whoever exercises their lungs at home, in the park or outdoors individually, must be aware of their limitations and respect them.

And Gillisen notes that in these settings it can be difficult to get help in an emergency or even recognize when an emergency is about to occur.

Asthma or COPD patients who train alone should always have an emergency spray on hand. It is also helpful if they carry an up-to-date doctor’s note or at least a medication list so that, in an emergency, an ER doctor can quickly have a general snapshot of your medical history.

Gillissen advises patients who achieve less than 50 percent of their overall performance – this value is determined by a physician – to refrain from training alone. The professional points out that they will be safer in outpatient rehabilitation sports groups with specially trained exercise instructors.

“Lung exercise groups can now just get back together,” Worth recalls, in relation to the pandemic restrictions. The important thing in this type of meeting, he clarifies, is that everyone wears a mask (except during exercises) and keep their distance.

Currently it is not possible, however, to previously change clothes simultaneously with the other members of the group. Therefore, participants must already show up for training in sportswear.

“Some lung exercise groups have virtual meetings,” Gillissen says, “so that group members can do their exercises at home with instruction.”

Before being able to participate in this type of exercise, the doctor must issue a certificate stating that the patient is in a position to do so. For this, concomitant diseases must also be taken into account.

For example, COPD patients often also have coronary heart disease, because they have been smokers for decades.

“Signs of ischemia on the ECG, that is, signs of impaired blood flow to the heart, or threatening rhythm disturbances during exercise, are of course exclusion criteria,” warns Gillissen.

But, if the patient has the green light from the professional to practice lung exercises, Worth makes it clear: “The training leads in all cases to a plus in the quality of life of the patients.”

dpa