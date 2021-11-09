Leonardo DiCaprio to be the leader of the Jonestown Jim cult

Few roles remain for an actor like Leonardo DiCaprio to play. The Oscar winner has excelled in all genres and shone in very different roles, in addition to working for great directors such as Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron or Steven Spielberg, among many others. That is why the latest update on your agenda is not surprising. according to Indiewire, a role in which he can continue to show off all his talent based on a real character. DiCaprio to be the leader of the Jonestown Jim cult, Jim Jones.

According to the medium, the actor is in the final negotiations to play the title role and produce the film with Metro Goldwyn Mayer. We do not know exactly what biographical events the film will collect, which is currently titled Jim jones, but attending to the most striking and chilling events of his life, surely they are reflected in some way, the events experienced on November 18, 1978. That day, the leader of the sect known as Jonestown Jim orchestrated a mass suicide of 909 people.

MGM acquired the rights to the film in a deal in which Deadline ensures that there were 7 figures. The Major del león is not financially able to bet so strong on a product, however the purchase of Amazon, with the consequent injection of capital, could have tipped the balance towards the acquisition of audiovisual exploitation rights. The movie has been written by Scott Rosenberg, the screenwriter who was in charge of Venom and of Jumanji: Next Level. Rosenberg, like DiCaprio, would also fill the position of executive producer.

The Jonestown Jim sect was created in the 50’sHowever, it would not be until the 70s when he began to be a dangerous threat to the integrity of his members, by affirming that he himself was God. To finally enter the project, this will not be the only biopic on the interpreter’s future agenda, since it has confirmed its presence as Theodore Roosevelt, in the tape that will narrate part of the life of the President of the United States, once again, the gaze of his friend Martin Scorsese.