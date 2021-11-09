Leonardo DiCaprio receives ‘threat’ from Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s CEO reacted to a viral video on Twitter.

Leonardo Dicaprio He was the protagonist of different news on social networks after an unexpected video went viral in which he appears interacting with the renowned businessman, and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. In the clip also appears Lauren Sánchez, the millionaire’s partner, who aroused all kinds of reactions for the behavior he had with the actor.

According to what can be seen in the clip that was broadcast on digital platforms such as Twitter, the woman is talking with the famous artist during an elegant event, when more than one noticed the looks and smiles between them. It is important to clarify that there was not more than one conversation between the celebrities.

This supposed visual connection sparked comments from celebrity followers, who indicated that Bezos would not like this at all. The content went viral to the point that it reached the eyes of the businessman and caused curiosity among the users of this space.

Jeff did not miss the opportunity and joked with this video, sending a humorous “threat” to Leonardo DiCaprio for stealing his girlfriend’s attention. in that meeting they had. The mogul made a post and called the artist “Leo is Mr. Roba Chicas.”

However, the billionaire used his official Twitter account to quote the previous trill and share another image in which you can see a danger sign for a fatal fall that can be experienced in this space. The publication accompanied it with another message that shook more than one.

“Leo, come over here, i want to show you something“Wrote the businessman in a tone of derision for what happened.

Lauren Sanchez gave something to talk about in the past, after People magazine confirmed that Jeff Bezos was in a love relationship with the former presenter, some time after he divorced the writer MacKenzei Scott.