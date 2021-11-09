Leonardo DiCaprio “conquers” the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos and thus responds

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos They have been together since 2019. Photo: AFP.

Jeff bezos jokingly threatened the actor Leonardo Dicaprio after a video in which Bezos’s wife appears “captivated” with the artist went viral.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attended last Saturday the LACMA Art + Film gala 2021, whose co-chair in DiCaprio himself, an event held to honor American painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as Steven Spielberg.

In the clip that went viral on social networks, the founder of Amazon and his partner are seen talking with one of the most important stars in Hollywood, however, during the conversation, Lauren seems to be completely enthralled.

In the pictures Lauren is seen putting her arm around the star of “Titanic“, Who smiles, while Bezos is to one side of her.

So far the video has more than 18 million views and many funny comments from users who said that “Leo is quite a flirt.”

Another funny tweet read the following: “Find someone to look at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio”.

Jeff Bezos joins social media jokes and “threatens” Leonardo DiCaprio

Before the jokes of millions of users in social networks for the “supposed” flirtation between Leonardo DiCaprio and the couple of Jeff bezos, the billionaire joined the joke and “Threatened” to the actor.

Through a tweet that he placed on his social networks, the businessman dedicated these words to DiCaprio.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something”he wrote on Twitter.

In the image, Jeff shows his muscular body, while holding a sign that says: “Steep cliff fatal drop”.

The message caused a lot of grace among the followers who said “You didn’t have to worry, as he is the second richest man in the world.”

While others reminded the businessman that the Hollywood celebrity likes to date women under 25 and Sánchez is already 51.

Bezos and Sánchez They have been a couple for two years, the news was made public after the end of his marriage with his ex-wife MacKenzie was announced, after 25 years together.