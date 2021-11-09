“Leo, come here, I want to show you something”: DiCaprio ‘conquers’ Bezos’s girlfriend and the billionaire responds

The attention shown by the mogul’s girlfriend to the Hollywood star caused the networks to be filled with ridicule about the lost battle of the Amazon founder against the actor.

Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo DiCaprio after a video went viral showing the actor inadvertently ‘conquering’ the mogul’s girlfriend in front of him.

In the recording, you can see the founder of Amazon and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, speaking with the Hollywood star last Saturday during the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala – whose co-chair is DiCaprio himself – organized in honor of American painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as Steven Spielberg. During the talk, Bezos’s girlfriend seems to be totally captivated by the actor and even hugs him for a few seconds.

Sánchez’s attention to DiCaprio caused the networks to be filled with mockery, where several netizens suggested that Bezos had already lost the battle against the protagonist of ‘Titanic’.

“Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend is willing to risk everything for Leonardo”, tweeted one user, while another he pointed that Sánchez was risking “200,000 million” dollars. “Find someone to look at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio”, wrote a third.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared a screenshot from the video in which the Amazon founder appears to be apologetic, accompanied by the phrase, “You know it’s over.”

The billionaire himself joined the jokes and decided to give DiCaprio a threat in a joking tone.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something”, wrote Bezos on Twitter, posting a photo in which he appears leaning on a sign where you can read: “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”.

However, according to he pointed One user, Bezos “doesn’t have to worry,” since DiCaprio usually chooses women under 25 as his partners, while Sánchez is 51.