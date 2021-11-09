Lajud received a passport from Lebanon and can now change his team

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.11.2021 20:14:39





Despite having played with minor teams and a friendly with him Tri Major, from now on Gibran Lajud, goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, can be considered by the schoice from Lebanon, after the footballer receive the passport from that country.

It was the very element of the Lagunera Region who shared the news through their social networks that they already have the official document from the Asian country.

“With great pride I share with you that I have received my Lebanese passport “, published the 27-year-old goalkeeper who was born in Mexico City, but has Lebanese roots due to his parents.

Although Lajud has already dressed the mexico shirt, in minor categories and with the senior team, the goalkeeper can still be considered by the Asian team, since the rules of the FIFA would allow you to do a change of Federation, since he has not played more than three games with El Tri Absolute.

It should be remembered that a few months ago the Lebanese press reported that its selection would have in its plans to summon Lajud for the World Cup Qualifiers of the Asian Football Confederation, where Lebanon advances in third place Group A with five points.