La Jornada – Book offers a look at Spike Lee’s journey through the lens of his brother David

New York, David Lee was dragged out of the house by his older brother whenever he felt the need to make a movie.

“Spike would say, ‘You have to come with me. I’m filming something. ‘ His first impulse was to document the blackout of 77, he went out and filmed, “said David.

In an artistic family (the filmmaker’s father, Bill Lee, is a highly respected jazz musician who marked several of the director’s early films), David turned to still photography. Four years younger than Spike, he discovered the art when a tenant in his family’s brownstone taught him how to process 35mm black-and-white film.

Spike was already on his way as a film director. Since his first feature film, She’s Gotta Have It, David has been the photographer in the set his brother’s.

I was there to capture Spike, in a Jackie Robinson t-shirt as Mookie in Do the Right Thing, in the evening light of a Brooklyn street, and portraying Denzel Washington as he lounged in the back seat of a convertible in Malcolm X. He was there during some of Chadwick Boseman’s moments in the making of Da 5 Bloods.

Spike, a new retrospective photography book due out Nov. 17, is filled with images David took over the years of his brother’s more than 35 films. It is a powerful and brilliant compendium of the still-developing career of one of the most clairvoyant voices in cinema. It’s also an intimate family story, with brothers on both sides of the camera: Spike seen through his brother’s lens.

“It’s kind of funny when your brother gets famous,” said David, 60, in a recent interview. “In some ways he is like a world possession. The people of Fort Greene always spoke to him as if they knew him. “

From the beginning, Spike understood something about self-promotion. David’s photos helped create his brother’s iconography, including Nike’s commercials with Michael Jordan. Remember fondly one of the first advances of She’s Gotta Have It, where Spike sells the movie while riding tube socks on Fulton Street.

Of many images, David does not always remember whose idea it was. “I don’t know if I did or if Spike said ‘take a picture of this or that.’ He always had the idea of ​​self-promotion, “he said.

That included, through his production company, 40 Acres and a Mule, scenarios far more diverse than those seen in other parts of the industry. David recalled that Spike brought lists of Black crew members, including himself, to the various guilds for incorporation into the unions.

The 40 Acres team also included Spike’s family. His younger sister, Joie, has appeared in at least nine of his films. His younger brother, Cinqué, has had various assignments, including co-writing Crooklyn, 1994. David joked. He said there are no business school graduates among the Lees.

“From the beginning I have kept it all in the family, thank God for the talent,” Spike noted in an email.

But why would Lee want a 360-page cornerstone for a film career while still in the middle of it? Right during the pandemic, Lee released two feature films (the Vietnam War Drama Give 5 Bloods, the documentary David Byrne’s American Utopia), he was president of the jury of the Cannes festival and began to prepare a musical film about the origins of Viagra. He also documented New York under the first wave of the pandemic in a short film.

In the first few pages of the issue, Spike explains: “This book reviews everything I have done to build my body of work. Cinema is a form of visual art and that sense of my storytelling has been somewhat overlooked ”.

For David, the book is a time to reflect on how his brother’s crew, once greeted as arson by some, has only grown more prescient over time.