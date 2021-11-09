Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana will infuriate traditionalists

The story of Diana Princess of Wales has been approached from many angles, some more attached to reality, others fictional such as Spencer, the film directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart, and it is precisely for this reason that it has provoked many reactions in the traditionalists.

And it is that the real experts have made it very clear that the story that is told in Spencer is not at all similar to the real life of Diana de Gale because it focuses on a weekend that definitely did not happen in real life, just before that Lady Di and him Prince Charles of Wales decided to separate.

Of course, this detail has not gone unnoticed by the Chilean director who has anticipated criticism of this type and at the beginning of his film warns that the film is a “fable” based on a real tragedy, which leaves clear that although the history of Lady di, several of the aspects are fictitious.

The problem is knowing how to discern what is real and what is not, because although we see a princess Diana who has decided that she does not want to be the future queen and who puts herself and her little dignity that may be left before the monarchy British, we also see behaviors that can be considered non-traditional in royalty.

And it is that on the screen, Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana shows us a woman who likes you to touch herself, who says bad words and who undoubtedly shows us a more disruptive Diana than the one our memories remember, although it is appropriate very well to current contexts.

And it is that Pablo Larraín has liked to show characters of this type, let’s say it is his hallmark, because in “Jackie” Natalie Portman gives life to a grieving wife who has to smile next to her husband John F. Kennedy, so that his films show us a little more than what may lie underneath.

That is why in Spencer we see a Princess Diana who has problems with her eating disorder which is shown graphically in this film and much less subtle than what we can see in the fourth season of The Crown, so without a doubt it may seem quite crude to British traditionalists.

Spencer might also upset Henry of Sussex and William of Cambridge who have always tried to take care of the image of their beloved mother, but contrary to what they might think, showing a woman who is far from perfect and who has the strength to overcome things has been fascinating for critics.

The Lady di from Kristen Stewart It is a little difficult to assimilate at the beginning but as the plot passes, each time the actress convinces us more of the role she takes and the interception of the princess of the town that without a doubt is giving a lot to talk about.

