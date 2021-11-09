Know the causes of knee pain and how to prevent them

Oh, what pain in the knees! If that’s your daily complaint, whether it’s walking the dog, climbing stairs, or just sleeping, you’re not alone.

For many, the reason for that annoying pain It’s osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million people in the country — most often in this specific joint.

But there are other common causes of your knee pain that arise because the knees are our largest and most complex joints. “The knee joints allow you to stand up straight, go up and down stairs, and stand up and sit down,” says Dr. Daniel Saris, orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic and professor of surgery Orthopedic at Mayo Medical School. “But they are also the most complicated, since they are not stable. The hip and ankle joints are quite stable on their own, but the knee only has three bones that they try to get along, and they need muscles and ligaments for stability. “.

Knee pain should not be taken lightly. A Japanese study published last year in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found a link between the onset of pain from knee in the elderly age 65 and depression. And a recent study from the Thurston Arthritis Research Center at the University of North Carolina and Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that knee pain in men and women older than 45 years were associated with higher rates of death.

So how do you know if your knee pain is severe enough to see an orthopedist? “Yes a knee it hurts or is swollen, or is affecting your function in some way, you need to treat it, “says Dr. Michelle Wolcott, who is a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and treats various college and professional sports teams.

During a standard knee testsays Dr. Michael Fredericson, director of physical medicine and sports rehabilitation at Stanford University, your doctor may ask you for details of your discomfort and perform a physical test in which they check alignment (are your knees bowed?) and do a scan to find any problem with ligaments and cartilage internal He will also order an X-ray and possibly an MRI of your knees.

For those who are concerned that a knee pain diagnosis inevitably result in replacement surgery, fear not: many knee problems respond well to non-invasive treatments that allow you to avoid surgery altogether, or at least put it off.

The causes

If you are over 50 and your knee hurts, it is probably due to one of the following problems.

Osteoarthritis: This disorder, which often occurs gradually and worsens with age, involves deterioration of cartilage in the knee and adjacent bone. “This is the main problem when it comes to the knees,” says Fredericson. “It may be related to an injury that occurred when the patient was younger, but it is often due to aging.” The symptoms of osteoarthritis vary greatly and can come and go but include pain, swelling, stiffness, and difficulty in movement. Biomechanics can also be a factor. “We often see knee problems run within a family,” says Wolcott. “Someone in their 50s says, ‘My dad had knee replacements, my mom had knee problems and I have the same. They may have bowed knees or loose kneecaps. It’s just anatomy.”

Meniscus tear or deterioration: The menisci, two rubbery pieces of cartilage inside the knee, serve as shock absorbers between the femur and the tibia. Total or partial meniscus tears (which often occur when the knee is twisted) can range from small, harmless tears that the patient does not even feel to traumatic tears, such as when skiing or playing tennis, that cause sudden and severe pain. “Often times, people with osteoarthritis also have meniscal tears,” says Fredericson. “Everything is part of the same process.” There was a time when patients routinely underwent surgery to repair or remove a torn meniscus. Currently, that is not considered to be the best solution. Symptoms include pain (particularly when the knee is straightened), swelling, snapping, or sticking of the knee joint (caused by loose pieces of the meniscus), and difficulty squatting or getting up from a chair. “In patients over the age of 40 or 50, the types of meniscus tears that we see are usually degenerative – it’s not something that develops overnight – and the patient made them worse in some way,” says Fredericson.

Weight: America’s obesity epidemic has put a commensurate strain on our knees. About 40% of the people in the country are obese; that is, your BMI is 30 or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The more you weigh, the harder your knees strain,” says Dr. Saris. “Every extra pound on your body means there are five to seven extra pounds on your knees.”

Tendinitis or bursitis: These disorders can occur at any age, even in patients over 50. Tendinitis is inflammation of one or more of the tendons that surround the knee, which become less flexible as we age. This disorder is often caused by sports activities, when the tendon becomes stretched and inflamed. Symptoms include pain above or below the kneecap, which is usually worse with activity and relieved by rest. Bursitis is inflammation of the bursae, the fluid-filled sacs that cushion the knee. Symptoms can vary, but often the affected area of ​​the knee swells and feels warm and tender to the touch.

Rheumatoid arthritis: This autoimmune disease causes the patient’s immune system to attack the synovial lining (which provides fluid to lubricate the joint), ultimately damaging the cartilage. “It would be unusual to have rheumatoid arthritis just in the knees,” says Dr. Nancy Carteron, a professor rheumatologist at the University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco. “It usually appears first on the hands and feet.” Symptoms include pain, stiffness, swelling, and redness, especially after sleeping. The disorder is treated with steroids and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.

The treatments

Once your doctor has tested you and identified the cause, most treatments will have a multi-pronged approach. “There is a gradual process that includes pain medication, weight loss, physical exercise, and in some cases the use of a knee brace, cold pack, or neoprene cover,” says Dr. Saris. If none of that works, there are various knee injections that can provide relief and correct the root of the problem. And if nothing helps alleviate daily discomfort, knee replacement surgery may be suggested as a last resort.

Anti-inflammatories: Effective for pain and swelling — from osteoarthritis to tendonitis — anti-inflammatories include over-the-counter oral pain medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen. Fredericson also recommends that patients take natural anti-inflammatory supplements, such as fish oil and turmeric, and adopt an anti-inflammatory diet, such as the Mediterranean one. “The most important thing is to eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, and avoid saturated fat and processed foods, especially refined sugar,” he says.

Injections: there are several commonly used: Corticosteroid injections “have been shown to be effective for about 40% of patients with osteoarthritis in the knee,” says Dr. Saris. “They work best for patients who have pain and swelling, because they calm the inflammatory response.” A second type of injection for osteoarthritis, called viscosupplementation, lubricates the knee with hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in the knee and is also made as a synthetic gel to provide a protective coating on joint surfaces. Getting an injection like that “tells the knee to feel better so it doesn’t swell as often,” he says.

Exercise: “If you look at all the research on osteoarthritis of the knee, one thing that is emphasized is the importance of exercise,” says Fredericson, noting that the benefits extend beyond weight loss. Orthopedic practices often include physical therapists who help patients find exercises that ease their knee pain, regardless of the cause. Fredericson recommends focusing on exercises that strengthen the quadriceps (the front of the thighs) and the glutes (muscles that help control the movement of the hips). “Lean muscle mass can absorb tension; fat cannot,” Wolcott explains. “So if you have muscle support around the knee, that tension will be absorbed somewhere other than the joint.” And exercise doesn’t have to hurt: A 2018 Northwestern Medicine study found that, among golfers, walking across the course instead of moving around in a cart was not linked to increased pain, cartilage breakdown or inflammation. The bottom line is, “We need our joints to move well, and we have to move a lot to keep them in good shape,” says Saris.

