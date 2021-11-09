Kim Kardashian’s mother takes off so many years in the surgeon that at 66 she looks like the sister …

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner, retains an enviable appearance at 66. The famous Momager looks as if the years had not passed through her, encouraging her followers to believe in the myth of the elixir of eternal youth, the truth is that it does exist and can have several names: botox, hyaluronic acid, Artefill (collagen) Sculptra (bio stimulator), among others.

The reality star looks the same or even better than in the beginning of his famous reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” But many of his followers have wondered how he has managed to stay so radiant and youthful? The truth is that Kim Kardashian’s mother has admitted that she has made some cosmetic “tweaks” to improve her appearance.

The eldest of the clan does not appear to be almost seven decades old, and most of the time she can be confused with one of the sisters when taking photo sessions (it should be noted that these images are also edited with a bit of Photoshop). The clan manager has dedicated a large part of her life to maintaining a youthful appearance and has spared no expense in that, since it is estimated that a considerable amount of surgeries and beauty treatments have been performed over the years.

The businesswoman has indicated that she proceeded with her first breast augmentation nearly 30 years ago. A couple of years ago, he swapped them for new ones a little smaller, stating: “It was great for about 25 years, and then I felt like they were too big. Nothing fitted anymore. So the same doctor who put them in, took them out, and then he had to lift them a bit and then make them smaller. “

In 2011, he underwent neck lift surgery to hide wrinkles in that area. Such surgery was documented in that year’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” season. This surgery was intended to achieve a “highly personalized, premium natural facial rejuvenation designed to refresh and open the eyes, lift the cheeks, and provide youthful contours to the jawline and neck.” As his surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, would indicate in an interview for the Daily Mail.

Although the businesswoman has not confirmed all the surgeries that have been performed, Several surgeons assume that he has undergone various rhinoplasties throughout his life, in addition to hyaluronic acid fillers and botox on his cheeks, jaw, and chin.

A few days ago, the socialite turned 66, and her daughter Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to show her love on social networks, publishing a series of images that already have more than 3 million ‘likes’: “Happy Birthday Mommy! You’re the best! You’re my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most loving and non-judgmental human being I have ever met! Words cannot describe my love for you! I love you so much mom! ”, The publication titled.