Kim Kardashian “heartbroken” addresses Astroworld tragedy on Instagram

Kim kardashian has ruled on the deaths that took place at the festival of concerts Astroworld’s Travis scott on Friday.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives that were lost and everyone who was injured at Astroworld,” Kardashian wrote in an update to her Instagram Stories on Monday. “Like all of you, our family is shocked by the tragedy,” he continued.

“We keep all impacted victims, families and loved ones in our prayers for healing, as well as Travis, who we know cares so much for his fans and is truly devastated.” Kim Kardashian closed the letter with a pair of praying hands, a broken heart and a dove emoji.

What Happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival?

Eight people were killed and more than 300 injured in what authorities initially labeled a trampling accident on the first night of the two-day festival at NRG Park in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

The rapper had continued to perform while the incident took place, despite apparently having noticed an ambulance in the crowd. Both he and his children’s mother, Kylie Jenner, took to social media in the wake of the tragedy to address the backlash against him that followed.

“I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” Scott tweeted about 14 hours after the tragedy. “My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival,” he added.

Travis Scott will pay for the funeral of the concert victims

He later said he was partnering with mental health provider BetterHealth to offer free counseling to those affected by the tragedy, and his management team announced Monday that Travis Scott will cover funeral expenses for Astroworld victims.

Kylie Jenner, 24, who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, wrote in an Instagram story Saturday night that “I want to make it clear that we were not aware of the deaths until the news broke after the program and in no world would he have continued filming or acting. “

“I am sending my condolences to the families during this difficult time and I will be praying for the healing of all who have been affected,” continued the couple from Travis scott.

