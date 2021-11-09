Kendall Jenner pregnant, plays a prank on her mother and surprises with her reaction

The model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner is pregnant, although it is all a joke to her mother, who without knowing anything about the game surprises with her reaction, and that is that Kylie Jenner’s older sister really acted to make her credible.

It’s all about a game between Kendall Nicole Jenner and the biggest of the socialites, Kourtney kardashian, in a challenge of its digital platform focused on lifestyle Poosh, where she asked Kenny, as she is affectionately called, to make a prank your mother.

Kendall Jenner complied 26 years of age on November 3, 2021, has a relationship with the basketball player Devin Booker and since they have never shown off their love, although the former Victoria’s Secret model really likes to be very reserved.

And since love has been flaunted everywhere, on a trip to Italy, Kendall Jenner present at all the games of the professional player of the NBA Phoenix Suns, at family gatherings such as the birthday of Kylie and her father Caitlyn jenner Well, a pregnancy might seem obvious.

It was so likely that even his mother, Kris jenner has believed the News After an alleged pregnancy by Kendall Jenner and faced with the challenge of Travis Barker’s future wife, he made a phone call and the joke was a disaster before the reaction of the excited American businesswoman.

Kourtney Kardashian has taken a card from the Poosh game and has challenged Kendall Jenner to call her mother to tell her that she is pregnant, without objection she takes the phone and begins to say without further ado:

“Mom, my period has been late for a couple of days, I think I’m pregnant,” Kendall Jenner is heard saying with Kris on the phone in a video shared on TikTok which has already become very popular due to the great news of the pregnancy of a Kardashian.

But the reaction of the creator of the Kardashian empire has surprised even more, because very excited Kris Jenner replies that just the night before she dreamed of her pregnancy, to which the two sisters they are very surprised and laugh.

Although everything has been about a joke towards his mother as part of a challenge, everyone on the internet has already claimed the famous saying that “When the river sounds, water carries” so everything can be expected from this famous family.