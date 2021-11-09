Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian remember the victims of the Astroworld festival

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in a file photo Credit: Bang Showbiz

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have taken a little longer than Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but they have finally also used their social networks to express their dismay and their pain at the avalanche that left eight dead and a hundred injured last Friday, in a concert by the aforementioned rapper and within the framework of a new edition of his Astroworld festival.

The American model, who was with Kylie in the VIP area of ​​the recital of the interpreter, father of little Stormi and the baby that Kylie is now carrying inside her, has acknowledged that she still has no words to describe the horror she experienced that night , that she is “broken” by suffering and that her thoughts and prayers go entirely to all the families who have lost their loved ones.

“I want to convey all my love to all those affected, and I wish you strength during this incredibly devastating and delicate moment,” Kendall added in her Instagram message.

For her part, Kim Kardashian, older sister of Kendall and Kylie, has assured that her entire family is in a state of “shock” because of the tragedy, so she fully understands the ordeal that friends and friends are going through today. relatives of both the deceased and the injured. Likewise, Kim wanted to have a gesture of affection with Travis himself, who has not stopped suffering from what happened while collaborating with the police investigation and trying to assist the victims as much as possible.

“We have all the victims, families and other loved ones in our prayers, and also Travis, who we know cares a lot for his fans and who is now completely devastated,” Kim has indicated on his own profile.