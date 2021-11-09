Kate Winslet: The actress starred in a love movie that few saw and was nominated for an Oscar

To talk about Kate Winslet is to talk about an actress who makes every work in which she participates look great due to her extraordinary talent. His presence on the screen imposes since he surprised the world with Celestial creatures until his appearance in the great series Mare of Easttown. In that trajectory within the sets, she has a film that went unnoticed by many people, but it earned her an Oscar nomination for its performance. Is about Iris.

After having starred Titanic, Winslet was slow to stop being typecast as the woman who conquered Leonardo Di Caprio in a maritime tragedy. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for that to happen. Thanks to the premiere of Quills, the actress dazzled like Madeleine, a laundress who is attracted to the Marquis de Sade’s texts.

He later drew attention for playing journalist Bitsey Bloom in The Life of David Gale, a film that impacted audiences and critics, both for the plot (the death penalty in Texas) and for the performances. However, between this film and Quills, Winslet participated in Iris, one of the best love stories that have been made into the cinema in the last 20 years.

There, the actress born in Reading, England, personifies the writer Iris Murdoch in her youth. With the worst haircut of all his filmography, in addition to a look worked to hide his natural beauty, Winslet designed a character with the intention of exploiting her acting abilities with a greater degree of complexity, especially since Judi Dench gave life to Iris Murdoch in her adulthood, so she had to have a synchronicity of the same level.

Kate was in charge of recreating Iris’s growth stage as a writer and her courtship with the literary critic John Bailey, who had been her teacher and with whom she decided to spend the rest of her days. While Dench shows Murdoch’s deterioration as a consequence of Alzheimer’s, Winslet goes through the lucidity that led her to consolidate herself as one of the finest and most widely read pens for deeply touching topics such as sexuality, freedom and love.

And it is precisely love that guides this film through the relationship between John and Iris. Far from what romantic comedies are, or productions that highlight this feeling with unreal situations, Iris He qualifies it through the dedication and tenderness that exists between two human beings who must overcome critical effects that put the heart to the test, such is the case of Alzheimer’s disease.

Do you love her to the point of supporting her and wanting to see her succeed in her area? Are you capable of being with that person you say you love until the unexpected and terrible moment of their deterioration? These reflective questions arise as a consequence of what the film tells, but also because of the force that Kate Winslet and Judi Dench impress on the central character in their different periods.

Another challenge that Winslet set for himself, he fulfilled. Which? Make Judi Dench shine as a leading actress. The famous M from the 007 saga she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance, while Kate deserved the same distinction in the supporting actress category, which also evidenced Dench’s professionalism, who prepared his role to put it in tone to the quality of Winslet.

Although she did not lift the statuette, Kate won more than she imagined. They began looking for her for projects with more intense and demanding roles. Just look at the career he has built to this day!