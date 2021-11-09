Kate Winslet leaves the door open again to season 2 of ‘Mare of Easttown’

The actress won the Emmy last Sunday for her performance on the HBO series.

Kate Winslet rose last Sunday, September 19, with the Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries, for his brilliant performance in Mare of Easttown; and as expected, the renewal of HBO’s fiction for a second season has returned to the table. The reason, the new statements of the actress to Deadline, which inevitably leave, once again, the door open for the return of the series created by Brad Ingelsby to the streaming service.

There have been conversations about it, of course, but the success of the series really surprised us all. The conversations are a reality, but I think we will have to wait until the scripts are at the point we want to respond, and know what the story of season 2 is and where it will take Mare [Kate Winslet]

This is not the first time that Winslet has considered the possibility that Mare of Easttown count on a second installment. Last July he admitted, also in an interview with Deadline, that he was interested in getting back into Detective Mare Sheehan’s shoes, because, he recognized, “there are many more chapters in its history“. The actress acknowledged that it has not been definitively ruled out, and that”they’re opening doors to see what’s behind“However, he wanted to make it clear that not only because the story” has connected with the public “would it be possible to” do it again “on the creative plane.

From the beginning, the fiction, winner of four Emmy Awards, was conceived as a miniseries of a single season, divided into seven episodes. After her arrival on HBO, she was quickly praised by critics, and thanks to word of ear she managed to increase her audience, considerably, week after week. A milestone only achieved by the Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman series, The Undoing. The faithful spectators accompanied Mare until the last chapter and thanks to that this was HBO Max’s most-watched final episode.

An unexpected success

The team of Mare of Easttown has recognized that this success has taken them by surprise and that despite being aware of the quality of the script and the interest that Kate Winslet’s participation as the protagonist could arouse, they never imagined that incredible reception. Inevitably, this has led the writers and producers to consider the possibility of continuing Mare’s story in a second season. And it is that, without a doubt, the character played by the Emmy winner is so complex that, perfectly, it could continue to be explored in one or more installments, regardless of the main case of the first season.

This is not the first time that HBO has considered renewing one of its miniseries for a second season. Titles such as True Detective and Big Little Lies were also released as limited series and after their reception among the public they were renewed for one and even two, in the case of the first, extra seasons.

Everything points to the renewal of Mare of Easttown will continue to plan for the heads of the producers. While, you can To return to see her or enjoy it for the first time in HBO Spain.