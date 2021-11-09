Kanye West does not want to leave Kim Kardashian but replaces her with a model 22 years younger

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
27

Kim Kardashian, American socialite, model, businesswoman and public figure has grabbed all the cameras since her separation from the rapper Kanye west. Kim, world famous for the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, is a successful businesswoman who in 2016 made the cover of “Forbes” magazine as one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world since her cosmetics brand “KKW BEAUTY ”is valued at $ 1 billion, making the socialite worth more than $ 900 million according to“ Forbes ”estimates.

Incredibly in 2020 Kardashian, became a billionaire after selling 20% ​​of the shares to the makeup and cosmetics company “Coty”, the same year that she separated from her husband, Kanye West. The rapper, singer and music producer seems to have partly outgrown the businesswoman as he would be dating a super model more than 20 years his junior.

