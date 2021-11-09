Kanye West does not want to leave Kim Kardashian but replaces her with a model 22 years younger

Kim Kardashian, American socialite, model, businesswoman and public figure has grabbed all the cameras since her separation from the rapper Kanye west. Kim, world famous for the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, is a successful businesswoman who in 2016 made the cover of “Forbes” magazine as one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world since her cosmetics brand “KKW BEAUTY ”is valued at $ 1 billion, making the socialite worth more than $ 900 million according to“ Forbes ”estimates.

Incredibly in 2020 Kardashian, became a billionaire after selling 20% ​​of the shares to the makeup and cosmetics company “Coty”, the same year that she separated from her husband, Kanye West. The rapper, singer and music producer seems to have partly outgrown the businesswoman as he would be dating a super model more than 20 years his junior.

Nevertheless Kanye west has confused all the fans since in a recent interview he assured that he still wants to be with his ex-wife Kim kardashian. It seems that the rapper does not want to release his ex-wife but at the same time maintains a relationship with Vinetria, a 22-year-old model.

Kanye west, 44, and Vinetria attended their first public event together this past weekend as they attended their team’s debut basketball game “Donda Academy in Minneapolis.” This would be the second public romance of West since Kardashian He filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage and four children together. Recall that the rapper briefly dated Irina Shayk, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend, although sources maintained that they were only friends who had known each other for a long time.

Image: Page Six

For his part Kim kardashian has been generating rumors of possible romance with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. According to a close source, Kardashian they would be worried about Kanye west and their reaction to the new bond of Kim with Davidson since the rapper doesn’t want to let her go at all.