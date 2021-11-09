Julia Roberts’ eldest daughter walks the red carpet and is the portrait of her famous mother

Hazel Moder, Julia Roberts’ daughter captured all eyes on her way through the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The young woman, 16 years old, debuted from the hand of his father Danny Moder during the promotion of the movie “Flag day”.

The girl is the first-born of Roberts and Moder, and is the twin sister of Phinnaeus Walter. The appearance of the young woman is surprising, given the low profile that the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” maintains around her family.

The couple, in addition to the first two, has another son named Henry Daniel, 14 years old, the result of 19 years of marriage. The actress and the cinematographer met in 2000 while Julia was filming “The Mexican” with Brad Pitt and they married two years later, according to a review. The country.

This is how Julia Roberts’ daughter made her red carpet debut

Julia Roberts’ daughter attended Cannes for the screening of the film “Flag day”, directed by and starring the famed American star Sean Penn, in which his father worked as a cinematographer.

Hazel Moder wore a long yellow lace dress, black Mary Jane shoes, according to the Clase magazine. Her hair was pulled back in a completely careless ponytail, and natural-toned makeup that highlighted her youthful features. While Danny, 52, wore an elegant black suit.

The young girl undoubtedly inherited the beauty and physiognomy of her mother, while her father’s eyes are clear; However, it seems that he also obtained from him a quiet and reserved character, that of a man used to being behind the cameras.

During her time at the traditional gala, Hazel was always confident, with a serene attitude and with a soft smile before the media, which did not miss details of the first public appearance of Julia Roberts’ daughter.

