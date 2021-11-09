Julia Roberts and her recognition through time

Also known as “America’s Smile,” she is an Oscar-winning actress who has played roles in comedy, drama, and action alike. Thanks to films like “Pretty Woman” she became a world icon, definitely one of the most famous actresses and that to this day her performance remains a hit with the audience.

Among his best performances are the following films: “August” a melodrama about a matriarch who falls ill and her family is broken, shared a cast with Meryl Streep.

“Pretty Woman” in which she plays Vivian Ward, a prostitute who begins a working relationship with businessman Edward Lewis.

“Closer” production of strong and intense dialogue and very good direction, a quality film that deserves more recognition. She shared the limelight with Clive Owen and Natalie Portman, played a tormented woman who is very indecisive and leaves several broken hearts.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” a great comedy where she plays Julianne, a friend who makes a deal with her best friend: if at 40 they don’t have a partner, they will marry each other.

“Erin Brockovich” film with which he managed to win the Oscar. In this film, she plays the woman who gives the film its title, a real character with a very dramatic story and a very positive message, factors that form a perfect combination to achieve success.

Tell us, what is your favorite character played by Julia Roberts?

Comments

Comments