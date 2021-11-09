Juanpa + chef arrives, the best teen cooking series

The wait is over, the premiere of the reality show Juanpa + chef is this Thursday, November 11 exclusively on HBO Max. The series is the improved version of Selena + chef, that they already renewed for a second season. I don’t know if it’s the histrionic charm of Juanpa Zurita or how cut she looks at Selena Gomez in the kitchen, but you’re really going to have a lot of fun with this show.

In this new indoor adventure, the Mexican learns to cook typical dishes from the hand of expert chefs (and known to us) such as Poncho Cadena and Tonio De Livier. What’s more, Juanpa himself confessed in the Zoom interview that, until the moment of this reality show, “he didn’t cook anything. I went to live alone at 7:00 p.m. and I tried to prepare things but nothing came out and I also made everything dirty. So I put it aside and just made protein shakes or asked for food. Suddenly the pandemic came and I stayed with my family, locked up for almost a year. And I started to watch a video of Gordon Ramsay in which he taught how to make scrambled eggs, I tried it and it tasted spectacular! So I started to cook breakfast for my parents for fun.

At the time they proposed to him to do the Latin version of this program and he ended up learning to cook with 6 of the best chefs in his country. Here the interview:

«Today I go into the kitchen, turn on the oven, put a chicken in it, pick it up and prepare something because you can figure it out. On a personal level, I take 2 things from this experience: the chefs showed me you have to enjoy the journey and not just the destination and, when I eat something, now I see everything behind it », adds Juanpa, as well as confessing that he is« nervous; I wanted to be as transparent and authentic as possible. I hope they receive it as something new in me.

Daniele Duck

Video editing: Aldana Córdoba.



