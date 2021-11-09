Juan Reynoso receives a vote of confidence from the Cruz Azul board of directors

Víctor Manuel Velázquez assured ESPN that the Peruvian coach has full support for the playoff match against Rayados

MEXICO – The loss to Cougars At the close of the Apertura 2021, it generated a lot of discomfort within Blue Cross at all levels, but beyond that, confidence in the process of Juan Reynoso on the part of the cement directive is stronger than ever.

The president of the Board of Directors of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, Víctor Manuel Velázquez, confirmed to ESPN that there is full support for Reynoso, seeking that La Maquina take advantage of the two-week strike for the FIFA Date to rebuild and face another encouragement to Rayados de Monterrey in the Repechage on November 20 or 21.

Celestial directive supports Juan Reynoso in the face of the playoffs. Imago7

“Of course there is full confidence in Juan and his entire coaching staff, beyond the fact that nobody liked the way we lost yesterday and we are upset about that,” he said. Velazquez in chat with ESPN. But Juan is very happy in Blue Cross and in the board we are convinced of their process, Álvaro (Dávila) and I think that way ”.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In any case, the board of directors is aware of the demands of the team, which is why the objective is “to achieve the two-time championship,” added the manager.

“I think it will be very difficult to face Monterrey, but if we win, hold on with Cruz Azul,” Velazquez warned.

The celestial team received rest this Monday and Tuesday, and will report on Wednesday in La Noria without the eight selected who meet with their national teams on this FIFA Date: the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado and Julio César Domínguez, and the South Americans Jonathan Rodríguez, Yoshimar Yotún, Juan Escobar and Bryan Angulo.