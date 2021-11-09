Juan Reynoso Guzmán receives the worst news in Cruz Azul for the Play-off in the 2021 Apertura Tournament

Juan Reynoso received the worst news after Cruz Azul’s hard defeat against Pumas for the next stage of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

November 08, 2021 19:55

Cruz Azul lives turbulent moments after suffering a shocking 4-3 defeat against Pumas UNAM and raised doubts about the next line-ups for the next phase of the competition in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

The Peruvian strategist Juan Reynoso Guzmán received negative news once the result was consummated in the face of La Liguilla, which generated concern both among the members of the coaching staff and for the fans of the Machine.

In the match against the felines, Pablo Aguilar received his fifth yellow and will not be able to contest the Reclassification with the cement team in the next phase of the 2021 Apertura Tournament before entering the Liguilla.

The Paraguayan defender is one of the important pieces in defensive matters for Reynoso and one of the last players who managed to sign his signature to renew until the end of June 2022.

Despite its relevance, the 34-year-old defender will have to watch the match against Rayados de Monterrey to determine which team will qualify for the quarterfinals to fight for the possibility of obtaining the league title.

In order to defend the achievement of Guard1anes 2021 and the Champion of Champions, Cruz Azul must manage to restructure the defense without one of Juan Reynoso’s favorite players to try to beat the last Concachampions champions.