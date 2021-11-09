Johnny Depp with denim looks and proves that he does not lose his style at 58

Johnny depp is one of the best actors of Hollywood, which has enchanted not only with his talent, but also with his humility and simplicity.

The actor lives a difficult moment after his legal battle against Amber Heard, But don’t let that make your life bitter.

And it continues succeeding, and despite the fact that many doors have been closed due to the problem with his ex, he is still positive in life.

He recently appeared at an event in Rome, and dazzled as he always does with his outfits.

Johnny Depp proves that at 58 he is still the king of style

The actor He attended the 2021 Rome Film Festival this weekend and wore denim looks with which he looked handsome and sexy.

Johnny carried a Black pants with shirt, vest, and mustard jacket, which he complemented with black rocker boots and hat in the same tone.

In addition, he carried a bandana in her hair, and a red scarf, with their typical jewels in their hands.

Another look with which he dazzled in Rome was a “Total black” composed by Black leather pants with black shirt and black jacket with white details.

This outfit he wore with black boots, dark scarf, hat, and a dark blue ornamental scarf next to the pants.

“He is so beautiful and perfect”, “My Jack Sparrow forever”, “I die with how sexy this man is”, “We are with you Johnny, nobody will turn off your light”, “You are the most good, beautiful and kind in the world”, and “I love his style”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Also, it always shows your humility and simplicity, and he did so once again in this red carpet where he shared with an adorable child, playing with him.

I also know approached the fans, and took photos with them, proving that he never loses the floor and is always close to the people who admire and love him.