Johnny Depp after conflict with Amber Heard: “No one is safe” from “instant” lawsuits | TV and Show

American actor Johnny depp affirmed this Wednesday that “no one is safe” from “instantaneous” trials, when asked about the “culture of cancellation” in the San Sebastian Festival, where he is to receive an honorary award for his career.

“These movements that arose, I imagine that with the best of intentions, they have gotten out of control and I assure you that no one is safeDepp said at a press conference.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star said that “this culture of cancellation (an activism, usually in networks, that demands accountability to celebrities or personalities) or these instant trials” have resulted in “a complex situation.”

The image of Depp, nominated three times for an Oscar and who has given life to remembered characters such as the pirate Jack sparrow, was stained when he was involved in a case of marital violence That took him to court.

The actor lost a libel lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun for portraying him in 2018 as a “wife beater,” referring to his ex-wife, the actress. Amber heard, 34 years old.

The trial, in which he testified, exposed his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle, which damaged his image. After that he had to give up some roles.

And the decision of the San Sebastián Festival to award her the honorary Donostia Award was criticized by some associations of women in the film industry.

“No one is safe, but I think that if the truth is on your side, it is enough”, said Depp, who has always denied that he was violent towards Heard.

During the press conference, Depp was very critical of the current situation in Hollywood.

How much more condescension from the studios do we need as an audience? He wondered. “Hollywood has grotesquely underestimated audiences,” he added.

Speaking about his extensive career in which he has acted in more than 90 productions, Depp said that he has always chosen his characters by “instinct”.

“I have always relied on my instinct or intuition and the initial feeling (…) that a character produces in me,” he said.

And as for Jack Sparrow, the treacherous and foul-mouthed pirate who played in five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, he said he always “carries” it with him. and he will not hesitate to use it to cheer up children.

Immediately afterwards, he spoke a few words to reporters in Sparrow’s voice.

The other Donostia Award at the 69th edition of the festival in the northern city of Spain went to the French Marion cotillard, who picked it up last Friday.