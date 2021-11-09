Jennifer Lopez and the jeans that Ben Affleck fell in love with

Jennifer Lopez loves to use jeans and Bin Affleck in turn he adores her … So does Ben Affleck adores jeans? So it seems! At least they enjoy many moments together dressed up, sometimes he, sometimes she, sometimes both, in this timeless, unique garment always worn with a touch of glam.

But beyond this fact, it is interesting to focus on the jeans that she was wearing at the time of the reunion, when after 17 years of breaking up, they got closer again.

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben afflecWhat is today an excuse to approach these jeans tight, the favorites of the Bronx diva, and analyze them to see their potential and how she flaunted it as a weapon of seduction before which the actor fell at her feet. Of course there is more than one reason for the rebirth of the couple and the physical is surely in the background

Either way, JLo radiates beauty and is sexier than ever! That is why it is a great source of inspiration for our fashionista eyes that look at it carefully.

Fashion and jeans unite them: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

They say that when back in 2002 the rumors of the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck, a love that the photos of her sister’s birthday in Malibu confirmed, was because the public and the press noticed a minute detail on a red carpet where they presented the movie in which they met (“Gigli”).

The detail was that she was wearing aqua blue earrings, adorned with his shirt and tie, which wore exactly the same shades.

In addition to the smiles and the complicit hugs, a love story began with thousands of winks between the wardrobe choices of the two: if you look closely, they love this game between looks to compose between the two a single “photo”, a wardrobe make sense side by side. More romantic impossible. “Bennifer” (as the press called them) was born as a phenomenon.

In the presentation of the film, there was a wink in the costumes of both that gave clues about the romance. Source. Vogue.

For this epoch, Jennifer Lopez I already adored the jeans And in fact, it anticipated many of the trends that are being used again today. The brown color, the wide leg jeans, the flared ones, the sporty look to go out, among others.

The jeans that spoke for Jennifer Lopez

Since they broke up, canceling their wedding dated 2003, and she married Marc Anthony (2004) to later be the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian, they have always been “ex-friendly.” But in April of this year, when the two were already separated, Ben affleck he made a comment about JLo that was left as a hint of the genuine love that was still beating.

He said that in addition to talent, he was the hardest working person he knew in the business and that he was happy for everything he had achieved.

It is not known exactly when the approach was but in those days she appeared radiant, dressed in baggy jeans from Dolce & Gabbana with patches of different shades of jean and beige, ideal for spring.

Jeans with patches in 2021 version and a radiant Jennifer in love in the second round. Source. Marie Claire

The outfit was completed by a jacket with glittery appliqués made of stones and flowers of different satin genres, handcrafted and seen on the exclusive catwalks of Milan Fashion Week. Silver-tone sandals gave the final touch of glam to the look.

It was backstage of his presentation at Global Citizen and the urban grunge style reminded of the patched jeans that he wore in full courtship with Ben affleck. Apparently the message came through loud and clear. Fashion is a message, they say, and the details say much more than meets the eye.

The baggy jeans with patches that Jennifer wore when she was first dating Ben. Source. Marie clarie

Were they together already? Was the reunion imminent? Will the fans have noticed it right there? What a thrill to see JLo again with that style of jeans but with an even more forceful, exultant and undoubtedly dazzling look!

Then, the diva from the Bronx paid tribute to her relationship with the actor underhandedly during a chorus of the song I’m glad and they stopped giving explanations to start showing themselves together.

Her sporty look at the time. Source. Vogue

How about the story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck? See in this video all the hints (or direct) of her to Ben affleck Long live love!