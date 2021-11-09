Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic farewell at the airport

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is being the most talked about of the year. After months of rumors and secret photos, the couple is no longer hiding and is starring in romantic moments wherever they go.

The last one has gone viral because it has been completely spontaneous. She had a business trip to do and Ben walked her to a jet private at Los Angeles airport.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on arrival at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival Joel c ryan

The actor arrived at the landing strip and there they spent several minutes hugging, according to account Page Six. They laughed together and said several things while the pilot of the plane started the plane.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a long loving embrace and many kisses as her pilot waits ahead of a flight out of Los Angeles 📸November 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/x0yFGll2EC – bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) November 8, 2021

Finally they had a passionate kiss and she left, leaving Ben on the ground, probably waiting for him to return to the city where they both live.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss at the Met Gala in New York Jamie McCarthy

Ben and JLo have a second chance now that she is 52 and he is 49. But they already had an intense relationship in the early 2000s, when they were much younger than now and had not yet married.

Their relationship was so serious that they were engaged for several months and had many wedding things ready. However, the relationship did not come to fruition.

JLo and Ben Affleck strolled through the streets of Venice GTRES

The media pressure of those times was very strong and they were the center of attention of all the media of the heart. They finally ended up leaving him and claimed that this was one of the main reasons.