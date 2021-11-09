Jennifer Lawrence captures a bohemian outfit with Oxford shoes

Jennifer Lawrence conquered the cinematic scenes of Hollywood with her spirit in the industry that catapulted her as one of the actresses most influential. Her acting performances have not only glorified her as one of the youngest stars to be awarded a Oscar, they have also sentenced her as a fashion icon that permeates the red carpets with impetus.

The American actress and producer, Jennifer Lawrence, It has not only captivated the stylistic spheres, its somewhat boho and casual aesthetic has also been the target of large international firms, such as Dior, who has been in charge of magnifying the many appearances of the celebrity with sophistication. The shine has sheltered their presentations, but in the day to day it is suppressed by a series of timeless garments that are raised to a higher level, and all thanks to the right choice of a blazer or a bag born in Haute Couture.

Following the timeline above, we emphasize his most recent exhibition. The streets of New York witnessed the triumphant return of the Oxford, one of the great trends in shoes for fall / winter 2021. Lawrence dipped his unicolor garment into the leather pair and with birth in the male wardrobe, the perfect throwback to the 90s. These have soaked the most intrepid outfits of the best dressed, as seen in Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

The elegant sneakers they attended the appointment of look monochrome and bohemian who vehemently paraded the protagonist from ‘X-Men: First Class’, who indicated one of the most effective style tricks when you want to wear a midi skirt: wear this with shoes hem that manages to expose the ankles, a plus for the silhouette petite. To further embellish his suit, an XXL sweater signed the style contract.

The autumnal colorimetry was present, leading as dominant beige, but the black of the shoes Oxford also captivated and made match with one of the bags that lively reigns in her closet, her Ace up the sleeve to enhance simple outfits. Its complement statement, the classic Saddle by Dior, is one more example of the close relationship between actress and the maison. The bag with inclination in the equestrian world inaugurated a new tie of formality that was possible thanks to the company of the fashionable footwear.

To finish, a few square-only glasses and straight hair exposed a discreet and sensible end, ideal for a meeting or to have a coffee with friends. The truth is Jennifer Lawrence just announced that Oxford They will adorn significant outfits that will range from midi skirts to tailored pants, and nothing better than linking them with a structured bag and a sheep coat.

In a nutshell and with four simple elements, the originally from Indian Hills, Kentucky, has made an absolute fashion statement.