Jeff Bezos warns Leonardo DiCaprio after interaction with girlfriend

The social networks they do it again!

After the virality of a video in which Lauren Sánchez, girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, talking with Leonardo DiCaprio while there is a kind of “visual connection” between the two, the amazon mogul throws you a dangerous “threat” to the Hollywood actor and producer.

“Leo is Mr. Roba Chicas”, It is read in a tweet that shows the video of the meeting between DiCaprio and Sánchez, same as Jeff Bezos quoted with an image where he is seen with a danger sign that warns of a fatal fall. “Leo, come here, I want to show you something …”, expressed the billionaire in the description of the image.

Who is Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend?

After more than 25 years of marriage to MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos and the writer announced their divorce, however, it didn’t take long for the businessman to find love again.

Shortly after the divorce was announced, Magazine PEOPLE announced that Bezos was in a new relationship with Latina Lauren Sáncez, former news anchor.

Born in the United States in 1969, Lauren has with Mexican roots. Among his work achievements, he stands out her work as a news anchor, entertainment reporter, and actress.

Like Bezos, SAnchez filed for divorce from her now ex-partner, Patrick Whitsell, with whom she shares two children – Evan and Elle – in 2019. Since then, the former host has been in a courtship with the richest man in the world.