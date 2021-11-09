Jeff Bezos tweets hilarious warning to Leonardo DiCaprio

Bezos jokes with “warning” to Leonardo DiCaprio 1:18

(CNN) – Watch out, Leonardo DiCaprio. Jeff Bezos might have a special delivery for you.

The mighty tycoon had an amused response to a tweet from Variety in which he shows a video by his editor Marc Malkin in which DiCaprio is seen chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art and Film Gala.

In it, Sánchez appears to gaze adoringly at DiCaprio while Bezos is by his side.

Of course, people on the internet did not pass up the opportunity to comment on the image, dubbing DiCaprio “Mr. Steal Your Girl” and playing with the recording.

Bezos also decided to play along. He tweeted a picture of himself posing with a red sign that read “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Fall”.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something …”, says the tweet.

Leo, come over here, I want to show you something … @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI – Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021

Of course, Bezos was joking about the possibility of turning DiCaprio into one of “The Departed.”

Your turn, Leo.