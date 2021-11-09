Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend met Leonardo DiCaprio and his reaction went viral

Lauren Sanchez and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attend Jeff Bezos and Matt Damons “Manchester By The Sea” Holiday Party on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

The girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, had an open fanatic moment when he met Leonardo Dicaprio: during the greeting she is hypnotized by the actor. As soon as the video was posted, it went viral.

The clip is funny because while she is rapt at Leonardo, Bezos almost seems disinterested. The three met at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 10th Annual Art and Film Gala, presented by Gucci.

Without dissimulation, Bezos’s girlfriend throws herself at DiCaprio and can’t stop looking at him

After the video began circulating on social media, users laughed at Lauren’s reaction about who her idol appears to be. In a moment, she looks the actor in the eye as he talks to her before he starts waving his hand in her face and looks like he’s leaving.

Commenting on the video, one user said: “Find someone to look at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio”. Another added: “When you made literally billions but you are not Leonardo DiCaprio.” A third joked: “Leo is about to lose his Prime membership.”

Others fully understood Lauren’s reaction and one said: “I mean, I don’t blame her … it’s Leo.” Some simply wrote: “I understand it. It is literally Leo DiCaprio ”.

Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’s girlfriend, posted a photo of the gala on Instagram

Then on Instagram, Lauren tagged Leo and wrote: “Last night on a beautiful night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @ 1evachow and @leonardodicaprio. This is an amazing event that will benefit major museum initiatives, exhibitions and programming in the years to come. “

The caption was accompanied by a photo of her with Bezos so we assume that Lauren’s outburst of love happened to look at her current boyfriend’s wallet again.