ITunes ranking in Chile: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, November 08

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Chile:

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

3. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Four. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

5. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going incognito – to carry out her horrible plans.

6. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

7. Annihilation

When her husband disappears during a secret mission, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of several female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force from planet Earth. Zone X is a place that other expeditions have gone to, but none have returned.

8. G.I. Joe

GI Joe is the code name for a highly trained task force whose fundamental mission is to defend human freedom and world peace. Courageous Joes are men and women of courage, possessing a dynamic mix of special talents, personality and ingenuity. Armed with some of the most sophisticated weapons conceivable, these individuals constitute the most formidable fighting force in the world.

9. Every breath you take

The career of a psychiatrist is in jeopardy after one of his patients takes his own life.

10. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

