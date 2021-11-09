“It’s a horrible retouch”: Reese Whiterspoon’s InStyle cover fills with criticism and magazine explains

The photo that opens this text is the actress and producer Reese whiterspoon on September 8, 2021.

This other photo is the cover of the November issue of the magazine InStyle. And yes, it is also Reese witherspoon.

Seen the two photos, surely you understand all these comments. The image shared on Instagram has been filled with criticism from readers, who accuse the magazine of overdoing the PhotoShop.

Did she approve this issue? Does not look like her

Come on, like it needs some touch up!

Unrecognizable. What have you done to him?

Honestly, it hurts to see her. She is beautiful, leave her face alone. It is harmful and sends the wrong message.

Who is it? Is it a digital character?

This is a terrible touch-up! I thought it was his daughter.

These are just six random comments, but there are many more like those that compare the actress to the singer. Miranda lambert or the interpreter too Maren morris.





Maren Morris, the singer Reese Whiterspoon is compared to // Getty Images





The magazine’s response

They didn’t like the cover of Whiterspoon, but they didn’t like the comments, either.

From InStyle have answered the critics and has own editor-in-chief Laura Brown with a comment on Instagram.

“For those who talk about touch-ups, the bodysuit is super sexy, the eye makeup marked and the hair combed. It’s rare to see Reese like that, that’s what he was all about. We are not in favor of touching up women. You can see the more natural version of Reese in the video “.

Far from being scandalized, like the readers, Reeese Whiterspoon has celebrated the cover and has shared several photos of the session on his Instagram account. These are his other photos in the magazine.