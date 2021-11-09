Iron Man will return to Marvel Studios with variants of Tony Stark in the MCU

MADRID, Aug 15 (CulturaOcio) –

Now everything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The arrival of the multiverse to the saga with ‘Loki’ has broken any scheme. The variant concept now allows everything to be canon in the franchise and that there may be versions of various superheroes and that includes characters as iconic as Captain America … and also Hombre de Hierro.

The variants will show their most dangerous side with the multiple looming versions of Kang the Conqueror, the one who aspires to be the Thanos’ successor as the great villain of the UCM, with the threat of a dangerous multiversal war.

On the other hand, this allows reconnecting with important events that have already happened in the saga, as with the hypotheses of the anthology ‘What would happen if…? (What If …?) ‘, as well as rescuing dead characters, or creating an identical variant or with another actor as a substitute.

That seems to be shuffling the House of Ideas, which is considering introducing one or two variants of Iron Man, as revealed We Got This Covered. The website argues that the sources that have revealed this possibility are the same ones that confessed that Ben Affleck would reprise his role as Batman for ‘the Flash’ several months before it was confirmed.

For now, it is time to take this possibility with caution, because the medium itself to the point that Marvel is only considering that possibility. It wouldn’t be strange. After all, Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t seem very interested in reverting to being Tony Stark and the character of Hombre de Hierro it’s too juicy for the company to put aside.

The truth is that the multiverse has proposed that everything is possible. However, at Kevin Feige who has the last word, so we will have to wait to see if this rumor is confirmed or not.