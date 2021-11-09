Internet Starlink Announces Dates of Service in Mexico; this costs

As detailed by the company, data speeds can be expected to range between 100 and 200 Mb / s for the following months as the system improves, they also warn that they may be presented short periods of no connection.

In its message, Starlink points out that as more satellites are launched and more ground stations are installed, data speeds, latency and uptime will improve.

They mention that the coverage in Mexico begins in the next year, 2022, but they do not specify when.

What is the price?

If we are interested in seeing the availability of the service in our area, the first thing we will have to do is enter starlink.com, where we must enter our address to see if it is already enabled on the platform (according to its statement, the entire country would be a candidate to receive it).

For the city of Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua (and most of Mexico), it indicates that the price is 2,300 Mexican pesos by month.

However, the equipment (antenna and decoder) costs 11,579 pesos and shipping, plus management, costs 1,420 pesos.

The company can tell us that it is not available, but states that we will be able to make an initial deposit to “set aside” our place in line and receive the service in the future.