Instagram will launch a subscription payment system like OnlyFans

Instagram is preparing a new system with which to obtain income that will also benefit content creators.

If we had previously heard rumors that pointed to the possibility of the service including exclusive stories by subscription, it seems that what the social network plans is to allow content creators to use a new monetization model in the form of subscriptions for everything type of content.

As reported by the application analysis firms Sensor Tower and Apptopia, Instagram has already added in a beta version within the United States a purchase option called “Instagram Subscriptions.” Instagram followers who pay for one of these subscriptions will have access to exclusive stories, will feature a special member badge, and will also gain access to exclusive live videos.

Sensor Tower indicates that the prices for these subscriptions have already been updated in the App Store and range from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. These changes have also been detected by some users of the platform, so it seems that it would be a matter of time before Instagram makes them available to users.

With this move, Instagram will be closer to resembling OnlyFans, but it would not be the first social network to do so. Last September, Twitter launched its Super Follow function with which users can pay a monthly subscription to access exclusive content from their preferred accounts.

Twitter establishes several default price ranges for creators of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month and the creator will be able to freely choose between these three options how much he wants to charge subscribers per month for accessing his exclusive content.

