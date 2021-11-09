in 10 years there would be human settlements

Space has always been an object of interest to humans in their attempt to colonize other satellites and planets, the Moon is no exception and 52 years have passed since Neil Armstrong took his first step into the only natural satellite of the Land.

This fact has also been a watershed that has mobilized the great powers and now Mexico to develop technologies that allow it to extract natural resources and later, build cities.

“I would say that in about 10 years we could already have human settlements on the Moon: with some people working and doing experiments. If what we want is to have cities, even if it is a small one with about 50,000 inhabitants, I would say that the challenge is enormous and perhaps in about 50 years that could happen ”, explained Carlos Roberto de Jesús Duarte Muñoz, general coordinator of Human Capital Training at the Mexican Space Agency (AEM) exclusively for Forbes Mexico.

Given this, the AEM, Airbus and Dereum are working on a pilot project for the development of advanced technologies to collect, process and use space resources to make missions to the Moon sustainable and later, human life.

“It is about taking advantage of the resources that exist on the Moon to promote the eventual colonization of the Moon and develop human settlements, avoid bringing the necessary resources to develop activities and promote human life from the earth. The project will begin with the development of a system that is dedicated to taking advantage of lunar resources such as lunar regolith to support pure lunar settlements, so that there is a sustainable infrastructure ”, added Duarte.

Regolith is the layer of unconsolidated materials that rest on solid lunar rock, that is to say, they are mineral fragments, rocks and superficial deposits. Oxygen and water will be extracted from this regolith thanks to Airbus technology.

For his part, Víctor de la Vela, Head of Latin America at Airbus Defense and Space, added that they see this project as fundamental and pioneering for the industry.

“We from Airbus see it as a key project, we want to be part of the exploitation of the new space and for this the collaboration with the local Mexican industry and of course with the Mexican Space Agency is key. I think it is a pioneering project in many aspects and I see that it is a step forward for the industry ”, he commented.

However, there are still challenges to be solved in the race to colonize the Moon, among which stands out the absence of atmosphere, its magnetic field, the gravity that is different and the null existence of rivers, Duarte considered.

“To colonize the Moon we need what we are beginning to do: exploit the lunar resources to sustain the activities of humans on Earth, such as finding air, oxygen, generating fuel, growing food, developing combustion material because a colonization of the Luna could not depend so much on the Earth ”, reiterated Duarte.

The colonization of the Moon, he added, will open new horizons for the human being; will allow you to do many things such as, have astronomical observatories, develop specialized research, obtain economic advantages since intermediate fuel loading stations will be developed, as well as space hotels.

“One of the greatest benefits for humanity is that technological development will be greatly promoted because in order to colonize the moon, many challenges have to be overcome in medicine, food solutions, chemistry and transportation. All this will give benefits to the Earth and will open up new areas of research and economics as well as the opportunity to reach other planets ”, he explained.

The pilot project promoted by the AEM, Airbus and Dereum it will take three years to fine-tune the technological detailsLater, they will begin testing to create an ecosystem in Mexico and thus take it to the Moon.

“Our technology is ideal for this type of development because we are talking about innovations where we are doing new things, we have all the support of the technology that we have in the background, like the satellites that Airbus has made and our cooperation with NASA and the European Space Agency. We have that technological solidity and ambition ”, he added.

Despite the fact that the Airbus manager acknowledged that Latin America was late to the space race, having the perception that it was a matter of “luxury” or world powers, he pointed out that the exploitation of the new space represents a “second train”.

“This first step that we are taking; This first brick has to be the first in a building that we want to build and for that, we need a space program to exist over time and years, which is ambitious and gives continuity to what we are starting. The point is that it is not an exceptional event and it stays here, but rather that we continue to collaborate and cooperate for the development of technology and the Mexican space industry ”, he stressed.

This exploitation of lunar and Mars resources is not something far away and as companies and countries get ahead, will be able to obtain the technological, spatial and economic benefits, he mentioned.

“Space is going there, the trend is to go to the Moon, we already have NASA’s Artemis project because in a few years there will be a significant mobilization of resources to the Moon and we cannot ignore that. I have no doubt that the destiny of humans is to eventually leave this planet and we have to start working now ”, concluded the AEM spokesperson.

