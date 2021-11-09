“I was nervous, but it turned out great.”

Recently, social networks were flooded with photographs and videos of Lucía Sapena and Vin Diesel, due to the fact that the Paraguayan driver did a virtual interview with the renowned Hollywood movie star who stars in the “Fast and Furious” saga. whose ninth film was released with great success worldwide.

The talk lasted a little over nine minutes. It was Lucia who began the interview with an effusive welcome to Diesel, to which he responded with pleasure and then the questions began. On the occasion, the actor was very open and answered absolutely all the queries; In addition, he was quite comfortable, to the point of revealing intimate data on how he lived certain moments with his family.

In addition, the Paraguayan communicator spoke with another actress from the blockbuster saga, Jordana Brewster, who is back in “F9” as Mia Toretto, Dominic’s (Diesel) sister, who in the first film falls in love with the undercover cop Brian O ‘ Conner, played by the late Paul Walker. After the repercussions of the interview, we chatted with Lucía Sapena to learn more about the event.

– How was it to get to the interview with Vin Diesel?

– The opportunity was given through Filmagic, since it is the Paraguayan company in charge of representing Universal Pictures films that arrive in our country. Filmagic nominated me for it, and it was the foreign company that agreed to grant me the interview.

– How did you choose the questions you were going to ask him?

– I always prepare very well when I go to do my interviews. I saw the whole movie thanks to a special feature Filmagic provided, I saw other films in the series, I read the life of Vin Diesel, I also saw other interviews they did with him and I took the time to find out what he likes and what he doesn’t. I study the lives of my interviewees to prepare the questions. And when it is in English I prepare even more. In this case, initially it was going to be only 4 minutes and finally they gave us up to 10 minutes and that was fabulous.

– How did you feel at the time of the interview, knowing that you are such a famous movie star?

– I felt good, I always get a little nervous, especially when it is not in Spanish, but finally it turned out great. It is a lot of responsibility to be such a well-known saga and an international personality that has so many fans. He knew the repercussion it was going to have. Also because I represent Filmagic, channel Trece, so I try to prepare very well so that everything goes well.

I am very happy that these opportunities are being given, at the beginning it was not so easy to access these press junkets, because as our country has a very small film industry, they were not interested; and from this year there were very important opportunities.

For the first time I was able to participate in press junkets for platforms such as: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max. I am very happy with all these achievements, sometimes it still costs me a little to reconcile my life as a mother. My baby is almost a year old, but very happy to continue fulfilling dreams.

It should be noted that Lucía Sapena has extensive experience in the world of cinema and entertainment; in addition to this, she has a degree in business administration, an actress; Since 2003 she has worked as a cultural promoter as a Member of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Paraguay. He is a member of the Association of Ibero-American Film Journalists and speaks Spanish, English and German.

Since 2014 it covers festivals such as: San Sebastián, Berlinale, Pinamar Screen, Mar del Plata, Puerto Madryn, Tres Fronteras, Ariel Awards in Mexico, Goya Awards in Madrid, Platino Awards, Fénix Awards, Condor Awards. In addition, it participates in press junkets in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Los Angeles (USA), Comic Con in Brazil and Argentina.

She is the host of the program “Arte & Espectáculos” that is broadcast on Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. on Thirteen. From Monday to Saturday, she is the presenter of the A&E segment within the “Noticiero Trece”; host of “The show continues”, which runs from Monday to Friday on Canal 100 radio, in addition to being in the co-host of the virtual program called “I invite you to a coffee.”

He has managed to interview countless celebrities such as: Pedro Almodóvar, Kate del Castillo, Eugenio Derbez, Brie Larson, Danny De Vito, Chris Pratt, M. Night Shyamalan, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Javier Cámara, Gael García Bernal, Penélope Cruz, Mark Hamill, Carlos Vives, Abel Pintos, Diego Torres, Diego Boneta, Jon Favreau, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Dulce María, Mercedes Morán, Ricardo Darín, Chino Darín, Cecilia Suárez, Pablo Alborán, Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Axel, Alex Ubago, Ismael Serrano, Meno Fernández, Inma Cuesta.

The list continues with: Santiago Segura, Adal Ramones, Natalia Oreiro, Verónica Castro, Amaia Montero, Óscar Jaenada, Mon Laferte, Jesse Quin from the Keane group, Cecilia Roth, Benjamín Vicuña, Axel Kutchevasky, China Suárez, Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez , Ilse Salas, Leire Martínez from the group La Oreja de Van Gogh, Coti Sorokin, Emma Suárez, Marta Aledo, Edward James Olmos, Zeta Bosio, Charly Alberti, David Bisbal, Enrique Guzmán, Gaby Moreno, Gerardo Romano, Mau & Ricky, Emiliano and Sebastián Zurita, Edu Rosa, Maxi Iglesias.

They complete notes with: Sebastián Wainraich, Izán Llunas, JA Bayona, Julio Bocca, Tini Stoessel, Lali Espósito, Morat, Clara Lago, Pablo Echarri, Andrea Boca, Geraldine Chaplin, Alejandro Amenábar, Alejandro Lerner, Sandra Mihanovich, Fabiana Cantilo, Fito Páez , Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Alfonso Herrera, Andrés Parra, Andrés Almeida, Juan Pablo Medina, Guillermo Pfening, Marco de la O, Maia Reficco, Danna Paola, Soledad Pastorutti, Los Pericos, Mocedades, Azúcar Morena, Melissa Barrera.