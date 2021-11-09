“I was ashamed”: Will Smith was more vulnerable than ever in his new documentary

USA-. In his new documentary series for Youtube, Best Shape of My Life, Will Smith revealed that he was “embarrassed” about gaining weight during the pandemic. In the first two episodes, the actor put aside his shame and was vulnerable to his fans about the insecurities he feels around his body and how they grew during the quarantine.

The six-episode documentary shows the journey that Smith started after he said in May Instagram that I was in “the worst shape of my life.” Back then, the actor told fans that while “this is the body that helped me through a whole pandemic,” he intended to be in “the best shape of my life.” He also spoke about his association with Youtube to document your desire to regain your health and well-being.

Smith She set two goals for the program, lose 20 pounds and finish writing her memoir in 20 weeks. The actor explained that he initially gained weight to play Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard in the upcoming film. King richard, which was filmed before the arrival of the COVID-19. “I gained weight to gain weight. Then came COVID-19. COVID made the weight more than what the role required ”, commented the comedian.

The actor also explained his desire to document his process. “For me, I am an interpreter. So the cameras act as my sponsor and hold me accountable. I know the world will see it, it’s like the biggest peer pressure out there. I will not fail if he is in front of the camera, “he said. Smith, since it “accepts diversity as an opportunity. I know it’s in my power to take anything and make it the best thing that ever happened. “

In the documentary, the Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist who worked with Smith for a year, who believes that the program is a double-edged sword for the actor, since it allows him to act and avoid his shame, something he “does often”. “Will is constantly making jokes and making people laugh to cover his embarrassment. He uses humor as a tool to hide what he really feels, ”said the professional.