Thanks to his talent and charisma, Hugh jackman has established itself as one of the actors most loved by the public today.

Photo: AP

The Australian It is also among the highest paid Hollywood actors, to the point of rejecting millionaire offers to reinterpret Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman: The actor’s MILLIONAIRE fortune at age 53

To their 53 years old, the protagonist of ‘The great showman‘possesses an estimated fortune of $ 150 million, product of 27 years of artistic career.

Hugh jackman rose to world fame in the 2000 when he joined the franchise ‘X Men‘to give life to Wolverine during 18 years.

Photo: AP

What does Hugh Jackman spend his fortune on?

The actor entered the list of 100 highest paid celebrities of the magazine Forbes on 2014 And unlike other celebrities, he has invested his savings in charitable work.

Hugh jackman He is a global advisor to the Poverty Project that aims to end world poverty, he is also an ambassador for World Vision, a humanitarian aid organization and in 2011, he founded the company Laughing Man Coffee, where all proceeds go to the Laughing Man Foundation, designed to support educational programs, coexistence and social entrepreneurs around the world.