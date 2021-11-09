Hugh Jackman makes millions with failure Reminiscence

Although for the last year and a half the film industry They have been very difficult, in recent months we have seen the return of the public to theaters, with some great productions such as Cruella, Black Widow, Fast 9, The Suicide Squad and more recently Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman.

Reminiscence hit theaters on August 19, so today we can already know how it did on its first day of the week, and the results are not very encouraging for the industry, as the film he only made $ 2 million in his early days.

This constitutes a huge failure for Warner Bros.The production of the film cost more than $ 60 million, making this science fiction film one of the biggest flops of the season. However, it seems that Hugh Jackman is the only one who benefited Thanks to a financial agreement he made with Warner Bros. for the simultaneous release of the film in theaters and HBO Max.

As with The Suicide Squad earlier this month, Reminiscence had a simultaneous release in theaters and via HBO Max in the US region, which may have influenced its poor performance at the box office. However, already the movie was expected to be a flop due to the current landscape of the world, which caused Warner Bros. to sign an agreement with the actor on his compensation.

As reported Matt belloni Through his What I’m Hearing… newsletter, actor Hugh Jackman reached a financial agreement with Warner Bros. when it was decided that Reminiscence would be released in theaters and streaming at the same time, for which the actor will receive a millionaire payment in addition to his royalties for the movie tickets sold.