Hugh Jackman and his deadlift workout for Wolverine

Hugh Jackman shared a photo of deadlift training when he played Wolverine in the X-Men franchise And fans think it's a sign that he might reprise the character.

Hugh jackman He’s still in fantastic physical shape at 53, as you can often see on his Instagram, but the actor just shared a photo of when he was in his prime … And there are little things to comment on. The picture shows Jackman completing a heavy deadlift lift, with his biceps poised to burst, as part of his intense preparation for one of the X-Men films, in which he played the mutant superhero Wolverine. Are you wanting to tell us something?

“Is it me,” Jackman wrote in the caption, “or does this guy look like he’s in a lot of pain?”

Jackman was one of the first Hollywood actors to popularize the “super strong superhero” body transformation, and over a decade of X-Men movies, his physique grew more and more muscular until the actor Jackman became almost indistinguishable from the muscular, brooding hero he played.

And while it’s easy to believe that both Jackman and Logan could easily lift a car when they were in their physical prime, Jackman recently revealed that the key to his training for the X-Men was to go easy, starting with lighter weights. In an interview he commented that he followed the advice of a bodybuilder, and that this has helped him progress in his workouts to this day.

Naturally, every time an actor refers to one of his most emblematic roles, despite being supposedly “finished”, the online rumor mill skyrockets, and this time it is no different. With mutants already tucked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing them on our screens again. And as one of the most popular characters in the X-Men, both in the comic and on screen, the casting options for Wolverine have been a very popular talking point, although some still believe that Jackman will reprise the role.

This is not the first time that Jackman has trolled Wolverine fans with a non-binding social media post open to the imagination. Earlier this year, he shared a selfie with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on his Instagram Stories, prompting speculation that Jackman could be joining Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, now that Fox has. assigned the rights of the characters … We will continue waiting.

