How will the prequel to the successful John Wick be – Para Ti Magazine

A new production in series format that will show the beginnings of the story of the famous hit man who popularized Keanu Reeves in the cinema.

The Continental will be the name of the prequel to the successful saga, John Wick, starring Keanu reeves. The plot of this new production will focus on the inner workings of the iconic hotel that functions as a haven for murderers in their wake.

Keanu Reeves as John WIck. Photo: IG

Unlike its two predecessors -which were films- in this case it will have a serial format and will incorporate Mel Gibson embodying a new character, called Cormac.

Mel Gibson will star in the new series. Photo: IG

The series will explore the origin of the hotel of assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, dragged into the hellish landscape of 1975 New York to confront a past he thought he had left behind.

Photo: IG

The protagonist will travel a deadly path through the mysterious underworld of the city in an attempt to take over the iconic hotel, Point of meeting of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Although the series was originally intended to be set in the present, it will instead be set in the 1970s. to show John Wick fans the story behind the killer’s hideout.

