How to avoid injuries and problems when running or walking

It is important to learn to avoid injury When you exercise, prevention is the best way to reduce the risk of ending up hurt or in pain that affects your performance and the speed with which you get results, and it is especially true for runners or those who prefer to go for a walk every day.

Running is great cardio exercise, burns a lot of calories, improves your endurance, the capacity of your lungs and prevents some heart diseases, but it is also a sport that can leave you with shattered knees, ankles or hips if you do not take care of yourself and if you do not take your precautions .

Studies say that between 20-80% of runners get hurt every year, especially when running outdoors (the pavement is not your feet’s best friend), but most injuries are related to mistakes made when training and exercising, wearing the wrong tennis shoes or some problem flexibility and poor balance, and all of this can be prevented.

You just have to have some care before starting to run, know the signals to be able to identify them and listen to what the body says and feels before and after each workout. Also, you have to know that there is a big difference between the normal pain that appears with a new or intense workout, and the pain that already indicates something more serious or dangerous.

How to avoid injuries when running or walking?

Running is easy, but it doesn't mean you don't have to take care of yourself

Measure your kilometers

You don’t need to run the equivalent of a marathon every day. In fact, you should alternate long and short runs, since the overtraining it can cause pain, injury and even fractures from use. If you are in pain, you can start by reducing the normal number of miles you run. If the pain goes away on its own, you can gradually increase, otherwise you should go to the doctor.

Cross Training

You should not only run, it is important that complement your runs with other types of exercises of weights and resistance, and low-impact exercises. This will not only strengthen the muscles, but it will prevent you from overdoing yourself while training and injuring yourself.

Massages and Foam Rolling

This helps to relax muscles and reduce pain After a workout, it can even prevent a small problem from turning into an injury that forces you to stop running for longer.

Proper care prevents injuries

Wear the right tennis shoes

Not all tennis shoes are made for running. It is important that you wear ones with good support in the ankles and heels, and with a good energy return. It is also essential that you wear the correct size, otherwise you can injure your ankles or lose your nails.

Warm-up and cooldown

All training should begin with training to relax the muscles and prepare them for the workoutIn addition, cooling allows for a better recovery and avoids the appearance of pain after exercise, while helping to lower the heart rate again.

Drink enough water

The hydration adequate it is essential for any type of training. Being dehydrated affects your performance negatively, but it is also dangerous for muscles.

Don’t try to push your limits too far

This is a gradual process, You should not try to run 20 kilometers if you are a newbie, that is the best way to hurt yourself and exhaust yourself. Start small, increasing the miles and speed each time you master a workout, and pay attention to your body’s signals so you don’t go overboard.