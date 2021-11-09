How did Apple make it almost impossible for unofficial repairers to replace iPhone 13 screens?

To be able to perform this procedure without the authorization of the company’s ‘software’, you need an extremely expensive microscope and micro-welding tools.

An in-depth analysis of the ‘hardware’ of the iPhone 13 recently revealed that replacing the iPhone 13 screen by non-Apple repair shops is almost impossible due to a microcontroller that disables the Face ID facial recognition system.

The study was carried out by the iFixit repair community and concluded that Apple intentionally places a microchip under the screen of its iPhone 13s that only accepts screen replacements by personnel from a repair shop registered in the official service program of the company. These repairers can match the serial numbers of the screen and the mobile using Apple ‘software’.

However, non-Apple repairers who lack the authorization of the ‘software’ inevitably activate the microchip when changing the screen, which makes the facial recognition function be disabled.

According to iFixit, the only option for third-party shops to safely replace an iPhone 13 screen without disabling Face ID is to manually remove the chip and solder it to the replacement screen.

However, for this procedure you need to purchase a microscope and micro-welding tools. extremely expensive. On the other hand, micro-welding is complicated and requires a lot of skill and experience, so not all workshops can carry it out.

This has set off alarms in the mobile device repair market and has been seen as an attempt by Apple to asphyxiate to workshops outside the company, which are cheaper, and thus monopolize the entire business.