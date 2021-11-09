How and where to see the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century and the last of the year?

The event will be visible across a large swath of the planet, including North and South America, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region.

This month there will be the last partial lunar eclipse of the year, which will also be the longest of this century. The event, which will be visible in various parts of the planet, will take place during the night of November 18 to 19, when the moon slides into the shadow of the Earth. for 3 hours and 28 minutes, according to NASA calculations.

The shadow of the Earth will cover 97.4% of the moon. The maximum phase will occur in the middle of the phenomenon, at which time our natural satellite will be seen with a reddish color almost in its entirety, similar to the ‘blood moon’ seen last May.

This century, between 2001 and 2100, there will be a total of 228 lunar eclipses. Most years will have two, while in some years there will be as many as three or four.

According to NASA, if the weather permits, the eclipse will be visible from anywhere where the moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. “This is a huge swath of the planet that you will be able to see at least part of the eclipse,” which includes North and South America, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific region.

On the east coast of North America, the event will be visible starting at 2 a.m. and will reach its maximum visibility at 4 o’clock, while on the west coast it can be seen after 11 p.m., with its maximum at 1 o’clock. am.

To observe the phenomenon no need for special equipment, telescopes or glasses, just remember the date, wait for the night to be clear, and look up at the sky to see the changes in the moon. However, experts recommend avoiding light pollution in cities and looking for a place away from large buildings.

Likewise, NASA has reported that it will broadcast the lunar eclipse live.