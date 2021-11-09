Health and wellness | Colitis: A Case – El Sol de Hermosillo

Irritable bowel syndrome, often called colitis, is a chronic gastrointestinal disease characterized by pain and a sensation of abdominal distension accompanied by alterations such as constipation, diarrhea or both without an organic cause that justifies it, affects the quality of life and the work activity of the patient and is generally associated with problems of anxiety, stress and depression, does it sound familiar?

Irritable bowel syndrome is a disease that alters gastrointestinal function, has a chronic evolution and causes a high demand for medical attention.

It is estimated that 3% of the medical care provided on a global scale is due to this pathology, which leads to a referral to the gastroenterology service in up to 50% of cases, this generates a high economic cost for health institutions due to the demand for emergency services that lead to hospital admissions, as well as the costs caused by the decrease in work activity of patients, who may be absent from their work activities for up to seventy days a year.

In the United States, about 31 million individuals are treated for this pathology, with an investment in health of up to 20 billion dollars annually. Obviously in our country the figure is much lower. The cause that causes the development of colitis has not been identified, it has even been established that its genesis is multifactorial, so analyzing the biopsychosocial aspects of patients is essential in their treatment.

Among the associated causes are a high level of stress and anxiety, dietary alterations, an increase in the intake of fats, carbohydrates, sugars and a decrease in the intake of vitamin D, as well as problems maintaining or falling asleep. Lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle are another risk factor for developing irritable bowel.

Physical activity is part of the recommendations to treat this disease, since it improves intestinal transit and reduces abdominal distention. The manifestation of this disease includes recurrent abdominal pain associated with intestinal transit; presence of diarrhea, constipation or both in an interspersed way; anxiety, depression, feeling of bloating and excessive gas production. Other intestinal symptoms can be the presence of mucus in the stool, urgency and effort when evacuating; digestive symptoms such as abdominal pain, early satiety, postprandial heaviness, and nausea.

It can also be associated with diseases such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, sexual dysfunction, and asthma; as well as extra-digestive symptoms such as: headache, neck pain, nonspecific muscle aches, palpitations, anxiety, depression, and a bad taste in the mouth. There is no consensus for the treatment of irritable bowel, in the first instance it is recommended to improve the quality of life in relation to the predominant type of stool (the types of stool present with the presence of constipation, diarrhea or mixed) and abdominal pain . If the predominant symptom is constipation, this may be due to lack of exercise and deficient intake of dietary fiber, on the other hand, the presence of diarrhea is related to the abundant intake of caffeine, lactose, and indigestible carbohydrates. The central diet in its treatment: the consumption of alcohol, caffeine, spicy foods or those that produce gases, as well as those that contain fats, should be restricted,

Performing physical exercise for 20 to 60 minutes per session and three to five sessions a week improves the characteristics of the stool and reduces the intensity of symptoms such as pain. A very common disease, associated with stress and anxiety and where nowadays the predominant diet is fast food. Quite a case.