He is not afraid of anything! Cardi B’s encounter with a python after urinating on her face

USA-. If there is anyone brave in the music industry, that is Cardi B. It doesn’t matter if it’s the scenery or the wildlife, the rapper is up for any experience. The singer presented by Instagram the advancement of a new chapter in his series for Messenger Cardi Tries (Cardi tries), in which the singer faces several challenges. This time he had to surround himself with animals.

Cardi B visited the Wild Life Learning Center in Sylmar, California with her special guest, singer Chloe Bailey to meet veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin and all kinds of wild and unusual animals. In this exotic episode called Cardi B tries the wild life, the rapper meets a reticulated python, the longest snake species in the world.

However, having suffered from a somewhat unpleasant experience, Cardi B He was not afraid to pet the python, a situation in which many could faint. In the preview that went up to Instagram the rapper even jokes sticking out her long tongue as much as possible. But Cardi B She seems to have a special taste for reptiles, as they accompanied her at a special time in her career.

In the music video for WAP, song in which Cardi B has the collaboration of Megan Thee Stallion, both singers appear in various scenes lying on the ground and covered by snakes of all colors crawling between and over them. Some of these are the most poisonous species. “The music video for ‘WAP’ has made me not so scared,” he explained. Cardi B while petting the python.

The revelation came when Cardi B he remembered one snake in particular. “He pissed on me and Megan’s face”He said about one of the reptiles that apparently did not behave as it should. The preview shows that the rapper also meets an owl, an armadillo, an American alligator, a turtle and a porcupine. The Cardi Tries series can be seen through the artist’s Facebook page.