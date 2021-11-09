Hawkeye: Where you meet all the main actors

Beingthe series ofHawk Eye In the latest Marvel miniseries to be introduced to Disney +, taking a deeper look at the MCU and the Avengers in a different format, people will look at the cast to see where they recognize the various actors from. After all, there are sure to be quite a few familiar faces in the new series.

Although there are several actors reprising their roles from previous films within the MCU, the Hawkeye series will as a whole set new faces to take the MCU to the next stage.

10 Jeremy Renner is Clint Barton again

The man who needs no introduction, Jeremy Renner, reprises his role as Clint Barton, with the main premise of the Hawkeye series seeing him training and passing the torch to his protégé Kate Bishop.

Renner has already appeared in the MCU on several occasions, but among his other roles are the award-winning Hurt locker and Arrival , as well as various other roles on tapes such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Rogue nation, The Bourne legacy and American hustle.

9 Clint’s family resumes their roles

Clint Barton’s family once again features the same actors who reprise their roles from their previous MCU appearances in Endgame, with Linda Cardellini, Ava Russo, Ben Sakamoto, and Cade Woodward returning as Clint’s wife, Laura, and children Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel respectively.

Aside from her appearances in the MCU, Linda Cardellini played Velma in the movie Scooby Doo 2002 and since then he has participated in films such as Brokeback Mountain and Green book. Ava Russo is the daughter of MCU director Joe Russo and made her acting debut in Avengers: Endgame, replacing the previous actress who had played Lila, Clint’s daughter.

8 Hailee Steinfeld from True Grit, Bumblebee, and more is introduced to the MCU as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, the one tasked with taking on the role of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye. Although taking on this mantle is a huge responsibility for both the character and the actress, this is not exactly the first big role that Hailee has had. Since its emergence in True Grit In 2010, which earned him multiple nominations, he has starred in films such as Ender’s Game or Pitch Perfect, among other.

In addition to voicing Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Hailee Steinfeld is an established singer and model, which makes her career incredibly versatile and round, although she is still in its infancy.

7 Alaqua Cox debuts in the MCU as Maya López

Hawk Eye is Alaqua Cox’s acting debut as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, but a future spinoff for the character has already been announced, suggesting that this is just the beginning of a bright acting future for her.

As a deaf actress, she can become a role model for the deaf community, especially in a powerful role like Echo, given her backstory and overall motivations in the comics.

6 Tony Dalton from Better Call Saul is Jack Duquesne

Tony Dalton gives life to the character of Jack Duquesne, perhaps better known as the Swordsman, a somewhat complex character from the comics. Duquesne is introduced in the series of Hawk Eye as Barton’s first mentor.

Tony Dalton is an American actor who has often frequented Mexican cinema and television. His best known work is probably his stellar performance as the head of the Lalo Salamanca cartel in Better call saul, initially as a recurring character before finally being added as a main cast member.

5 Fra Fee is the dangerous mercenary known as the clown

Francis Martin Fee, known as Fra Fee, is an Irish actor and singer who plays a mercenary named Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak, also known for being the criminal and villain who calls himself “Clown” in the Ojo series. from Hawk. He is known to be an emotionless assassin who is a thorn in Hawkeye’s side.

Fra Fee has had minor roles in the 2012 film The Miserables and Pixie alongside Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin and Colm Meaney.

4 Piotr Adamczyk is known for his Polish dubbing of famous world films

Piotr Adamczyk plays Tomas in Hawk Eye. Adamczyk is a Polish actor established in film, television and theater, known internationally especially for his stellar performance and his portrayal of Pope John Paul II in Karol, a man who became a Pope.

Has made a handful of appearances on For All Mankind from Apple TV + as Sergei Orestovich Nikulov and has done the Polish dubbing of Scott Lang aka Antman, Melman the Giraffe in Madagascar, and countless others over the years.

3 Vera Farmiga can add Eleanor Bishop to a long list of impressive roles

Vera Farmiga is an American actress, director and producer who will appear on the television series Hawkeye as Kate Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. Vera is a recognizable face who has appeared in several great films, such as her roles as Madolyn in Infiltrated and Coleen Goodwin in Source code with Jake Gyllenhaal. He also starred Up In The Air with George Clooney and Anna Kendrick.

2 Zahn McClarnon is a recognizable face of Westworld and is William Lopez

Zahn McClarnon joins the series Hawk Eye like Maya’s father, William López. McClarnon has had a varied career, having voiced additional characters in films such as My neighbor totoro and Red dead redemption, in addition to starring in darker and more sinister movies like Doctor Sleep by Stephen King, alongside Ewan McGregor, and the rather creepy Bone Tomahawk.

He has also appeared in various television series such as Fargo and Frontier to Reservation Dogs and Westworld, playing in the latter the recognizable leader of the Ghost Nation, Akecheta.

1 Florence Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh reprises her role in the MCU as Yelena Belova after her introduction in Widow Black Yelena was shown as a sister figure to Natasha Romanoff, and it is likely that her reappearance in the series of Hawk Eye has to do with the manipulation and the quest for revenge that were announced in the post-credits scene of Widow Black

In this scene, Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who had already made her debut in Falcon and the Soldier Winter recruiting John Walker to his cause, is seen speaking out and encouraging Yelena to go after Clint Barton, calling him responsible for Natasha’s death. This misguided quest for revenge will cause the two to face each other multiple times in Hawk Eye. Florence has also starred Fight with my family as the main character alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Vince Vaughn.